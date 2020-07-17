-
Stewart Cink shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Stewart Cink hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 64th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Cink got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cink to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Cink's 145 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to even-par for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Cink's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cink hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Cink to 2 over for the round.
