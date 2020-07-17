Steve Stricker hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stricker finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Steve Stricker had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steve Stricker to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Stricker's 156 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 seventh, Stricker hit his 88 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stricker to 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Stricker hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stricker to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Stricker hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stricker to 5 under for the round.

Stricker tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stricker to 4 under for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Stricker reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stricker to 5 under for the round.