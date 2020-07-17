Si Woo Kim hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 52nd at 2 over; Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland is in 4th at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Kim hit a tee shot 204 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

At the 447-yard par-4 sixth, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Kim stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

At the 471-yard par-4 10th, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to even for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Kim hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Kim hit his 134 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kim's his second shot went 25 yards to the fringe and his chip went 4 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.

Kim got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 1 over for the round.