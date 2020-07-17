-
Shane Lowry shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry birdies No. 13 in Round 1 at the Memorial
In the opening round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 90th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lowry to 1 over for the round.
At the 478-yard par-4 17th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.
Lowry got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lowry to 2 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
