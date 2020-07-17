Sergio Garcia hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Garcia finished his round tied for 39th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland is in 4th at 6 under.

Garcia had a fantastic chip-in on the 184-yard par-3 12th. His his second shot went 17 yards to the right intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Garcia had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garcia to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Garcia's 201 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Garcia had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Garcia hit his next to the left intermediate rough. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Garcia to even-par for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Garcia got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garcia to 1 over for the round.