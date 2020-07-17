Sepp Straka hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Straka finished his round tied for 37th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a 314 yard drive on the 583-yard par-5 11th, Straka chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Straka had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Straka to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Straka chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Straka at 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Straka's tee shot went 182 yards to the left rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Straka reached the green in 3 and sunk a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Straka at 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Straka's tee shot went 198 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 240 yard drive on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Straka chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Straka to even-par for the round.