In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Sebastián Muñoz hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Muñoz finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Sebastián Muñoz got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sebastián Muñoz to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to even-par for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Muñoz hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Muñoz had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.

Muñoz hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 first. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Muñoz's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.