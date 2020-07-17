Scottie Scheffler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at even for the tournament. Scheffler finished his round tied for 31st at even par; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the 201-yard par-3 16th green, Scheffler suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scheffler at 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scheffler hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Scheffler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Scheffler to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 over for the round.

After a 320 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 over for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 1 over for the round.