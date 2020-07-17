In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Scott Piercy hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his round tied for 38th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Piercy hit an approach shot from 91 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Piercy's tee shot went 181 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Piercy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Piercy hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 third, Piercy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.