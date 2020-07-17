In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Scott Harrington hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Harrington finished his round tied for 21st at 1 under; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

Harrington got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harrington to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Harrington hit an approach shot from 121 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Harrington's 192 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Harrington hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Harrington to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Harrington reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harrington to 2 under for the round.