Ryan Palmer putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Interviews
Ryan Palmer’s interview after Round 1 of the Memorial
Following his opening-round 5-under 67 at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Ryan Palmer discusses the adjustments he’s made since missing the cut last week at Muirfield Village.
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Ryan Palmer hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Palmer finished his round tied for 1st at 9 under with Tony Finau; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Ryan Palmer got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryan Palmer to 1 over for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to even-par for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Palmer hit his 100 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Palmer's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Palmer's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Palmer to 4 under for the round.
