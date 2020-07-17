Ryan Moore hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Moore finished his round tied for 36th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Moore had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After a 275 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 second, Moore chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 fifth, Moore hit his 105 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Moore's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Moore's 103 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Moore's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 122 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 484-yard par-4 18th hole, Moore had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Moore to 3 over for the round.