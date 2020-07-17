In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Rory Sabbatini hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his round tied for 102nd at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 6 under.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 1 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Sabbatini had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Sabbatini had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Sabbatini to 2 over for the round.

Sabbatini got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sabbatini to 4 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Sabbatini chipped in his fourth shot from 7 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Sabbatini's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.