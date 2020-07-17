Rory McIlroy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his round tied for 14th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, McIlroy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, McIlroy had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved McIlroy to 3 over for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, McIlroy reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, McIlroy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

McIlroy had a 369-yard drive to the right side of the fairway. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved McIlroy to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, McIlroy had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McIlroy's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, McIlroy hit his 260 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved McIlroy to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, McIlroy's 102 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, McIlroy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.