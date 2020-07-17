  • Rory McIlroy shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
    Highlights

    Rory McIlroy birdies No. 6 in Round 2 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-4 6th hole.