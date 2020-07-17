Rickie Fowler hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Fowler finished his round tied for 100th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Fowler's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Fowler had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Fowler's tee shot went 207 yards to the left rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Fowler's 112 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Fowler hit an approach shot from 93 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

Fowler got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fowler to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Fowler had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 15th, Fowler hit his 145 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Fowler to 4 under for the round.