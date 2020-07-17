Rafa Cabrera Bello hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Cabrera Bello finished his round tied for 102nd at 5 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland and Ryan Palmer are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Tony Finau is in 4th at 6 under.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Cabrera Bello hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Cabrera Bello hit an approach shot from 135 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Cabrera Bello's his second shot went 22 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Cabrera Bello went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Cabrera Bello had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Cabrera Bello had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cabrera Bello to 2 over for the round.

Cabrera Bello got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cabrera Bello to 3 over for the round.