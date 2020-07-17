Phil Mickelson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mickelson finished his round tied for 51st at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Phil Mickelson hit his 268 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Mickelson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to even for the round.

After a 312 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Mickelson's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 121 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mickelson hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Mickelson to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Mickelson had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

Mickelson got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mickelson to 4 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Mickelson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mickelson to 3 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Mickelson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mickelson to 2 over for the round.