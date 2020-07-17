Peter Kuest hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kuest finished his round tied for 107th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Chez Reavie and Gary Woodland are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Peter Kuest's tee shot went 171 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Kuest had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuest to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Kuest reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuest to 1 under for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Kuest's his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Kuest had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuest to 1 over for the round.

Kuest got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kuest to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kuest's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuest to 1 over for the round.