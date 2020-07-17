-
Paul Casey shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Paul Casey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Casey finished his round tied for 90th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland and Tony Finau are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Casey got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Casey reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 5 over for the round.
After a 285 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Casey chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 4 over for the round.
On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 3 over for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 4 over for the round.
On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Casey's tee shot went 202 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
