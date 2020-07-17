In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Patrick Rodgers hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rodgers finished his day tied for 21st at 2 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Patrick Rodgers got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Patrick Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Rodgers's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Rodgers got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Rodgers to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Rodgers's 125 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rodgers to 2 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Rodgers had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rodgers hit a tee shot 208 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Rodgers had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rodgers to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rodgers had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Rodgers to 1 over for the round.

At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Rodgers hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rodgers to even-par for the round.