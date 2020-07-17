-
Patrick Reed shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Patrick Reed hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Reed finished his day tied for 64th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
Reed got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 3 over for the round.
On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Reed had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reed to 4 over for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Reed reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reed to 3 over for the round.
On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Reed's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Reed chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Reed to 3 over for the round.
Reed his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Reed to 4 over for the round.
