Patrick Cantlay hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cantlay finished his day tied for 8th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Patrick Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Patrick Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Cantlay hit his next to the fairway bunker and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.

Cantlay hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Cantlay went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.