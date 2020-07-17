In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Nick Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 98th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the par-4 first, Taylor's 139 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to even-par for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to even for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Taylor's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Taylor hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a one-putt double bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Taylor to 3 over for the round.