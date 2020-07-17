  • 6-over 78 by Max Homa in second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Max Homa makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Max Homa makes birdie on No. 15 in Round 2 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Max Homa makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 15th hole.