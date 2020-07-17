In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 75th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Homa got on the green in 6 and one-putt for double bogey, bringing Homa to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 over for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Homa's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Homa had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Homa to 4 over for the round.

Homa got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 5 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Homa hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Homa to 5 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Homa had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 6 over for the round.