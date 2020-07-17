Maverick McNealy hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 14 over for the tournament. McNealy finished his round in 128th at 14 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, McNealy's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, McNealy had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

McNealy hit his tee at the green on the 201-yard par-3 16th, setting himself up for a long 34-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McNealy to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 484-yard par-4 18th, McNealy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 470-yard par-4 first, McNealy went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, McNealy hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 over for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, McNealy hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved McNealy to 4 over for the round.

McNealy got a bogey on the 412-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 5 over for the round.