In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matthias Schwab hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Schwab finished his day tied for 112th at 9 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Schwab hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Schwab at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schwab hit an approach shot from 150 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schwab to even-par for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Schwab had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schwab to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Schwab's tee shot went 218 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Schwab hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 471-yard par-4 10th. This moved Schwab to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Schwab's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Schwab his second shot was a drop and his approach went 120 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.