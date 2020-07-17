Matthew Wolff hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wolff finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Wolff reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Wolff had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Wolff had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 4 under for the round.

Wolff had a 351-yard drive to the left rough. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two putting for a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Wolff reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wolff to 3 under for the round.

At the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Wolff reached the green in 3 and rolled a 38-foot putt saving par. This put Wolff at 3 under for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Wolff reached the green in 2 and rolled a 38-foot putt for birdie. This put Wolff at 4 under for the round.