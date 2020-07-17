-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 7-over 79 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2020
Matthew NeSmith hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. NeSmith finished his round tied for 120th at 9 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.
After a 292 yard drive on the 527-yard par-5 fifth, NeSmith chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved NeSmith to 1 over for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, NeSmith had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving NeSmith to 3 over for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, NeSmith's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, NeSmith's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 113 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.
