Matthew Fitzpatrick delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the second at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and finished the round bogey free. Fitzpatrick finished his round tied for 14th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Matthew Fitzpatrick hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matthew Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Fitzpatrick hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Fitzpatrick hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 sixth. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
Fitzpatrick missed the green on his first shot on the 202-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 5 yards for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Fitzpatrick to 6 under for the round.
