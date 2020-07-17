-
-
Matt Wallace putts well in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 17, 2020
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his round tied for 19th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Matt Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Wallace's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wallace hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.