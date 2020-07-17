Matt Kuchar hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Kuchar had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Kuchar's 144 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Kuchar chipped in his fifth from 6 yards, scoring a par. This kept Kuchar at 3 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Kuchar hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kuchar had a double bogey after hitting the green in 6 and one putting. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Kuchar had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.

After a 290 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Kuchar chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Kuchar's 174 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 5 under for the round.