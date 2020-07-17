Mark Hubbard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 49th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Hubbard reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Hubbard's tee shot went 189 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Hubbard reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Hubbard's his second shot went 5 yards to the left rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard's tee shot went 190 yards to the left rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Hubbard had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Hubbard to 3 over for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Hubbard got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hubbard to 4 over for the round.