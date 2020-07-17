In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Marc Leishman hit 5 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 70th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer, Tony Finau, and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland is in 4th at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

On the par-4 first, Leishman's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Leishman had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Leishman got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Leishman to 1 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Leishman's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

At the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Leishman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.

After a 271 yard drive on the 471-yard par-4 10th, Leishman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Leishman's 106 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.

Leishman got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.