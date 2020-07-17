In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Mackenzie Hughes hit 10 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hughes finished his round tied for 6th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

Mackenzie Hughes got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mackenzie Hughes to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Hughes hit his 82 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hughes hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Hughes to 3 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 4 under for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hughes to 5 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 6 under for the round.