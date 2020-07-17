-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Luke List in the second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Luke List hit 8 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. List finished his round tied for 4th at 6 under with Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under.
At the 583-yard par-5 11th, Luke List got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 4 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Luke List to even-par for the round.
On the 201-yard par-3 16th, List hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left List to 2 under for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 sixth hole, List reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 3 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, List reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved List to 4 under for the round.
