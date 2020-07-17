In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Lucas Glover hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 9th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are tied for 1st at 8 under; Tony Finau and Gary Woodland are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

Glover's tee shot went 295 yards to the fairway bunker and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Glover hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Glover to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Glover's 94 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Glover reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Glover at 1 under for the round.

Glover his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Glover to even-par for the round.