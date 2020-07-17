-
Louis Oosthuizen shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 35th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Oosthuizen's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 560-yard par-5 15th hole, Oosthuizen hit an approach shot from 86 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Oosthuizen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
