In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Lanto Griffin hit 4 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Griffin finished his round tied for 41st at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 7 under.

On the 470-yard par-4 first hole, Griffin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Griffin hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Griffin got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Griffin to even for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Griffin's 133 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Griffin to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Griffin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 2 under for the round.

On the 412-yard par-4 ninth, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to 1 under for the round.

Griffin got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Griffin to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Griffin had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Griffin to 1 over for the round.