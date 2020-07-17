In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Kevin Tway hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 over for the tournament. Tway finished his round in 127th at 13 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Tway got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Tway to 1 over for the round.

At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Tway got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Tway to 3 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 4 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Tway's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Tway's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 4 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 second, Tway had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 5 over for the round.

Tway got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Tway to 6 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Tway's tee shot went 192 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 32 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 7 over for the round.