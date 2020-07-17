Kevin Streelman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Streelman finished his day tied for 47th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Kevin Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Streelman's his second shot went 19 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Streelman had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 15th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 478-yard par-4 17th, Streelman chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 third, Streelman's 106 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Streelman hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.