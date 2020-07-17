In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Kevin Na hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Na finished his round tied for 23rd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 9 under; Tony Finau is in 2nd at 8 under; and Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 7 under.

Na got a bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Na's 147 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Na had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.

At the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Na hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Na's 116 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 3 under for the round.

On the 471-yard par-4 10th, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 2 under for the round.

Na tee shot went 175 yards to the left rough and his chip went 24 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Na had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Na chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.