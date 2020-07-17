-
Kevin Kisner shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kisner finished his round tied for 76th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Kisner hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
Kisner got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 3 over for the round.
On the 412-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 over for the round.
