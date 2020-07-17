Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Mitchell finished his day tied for 33rd at 1 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Mitchell's tee shot went 166 yards to the right intermediate rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 1 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Mitchell had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Mitchell chipped in his third shot from 21 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

At the 484-yard par-4 18th, Mitchell reached the green in 2 and rolled a 44-foot putt for birdie. This put Mitchell at 2 under for the round.

Mitchell got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mitchell to 1 under for the round.

Mitchell hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and three putted for a bogey on par-5 seventh. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.