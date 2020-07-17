In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Keegan Bradley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 49th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

At the 470-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Bradley stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Bradley's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 527-yard par-5 fifth, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

Bradley's tee shot went 303 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 126 yards to the right intermediate rough, his third shot went 143 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 563-yard par-5 seventh. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th hole, Bradley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even-par for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Bradley's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.