K.J. Choi hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 16 over for the tournament. Choi finished his round tied for 127th at 16 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 third, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 1 over for the round.

On the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Choi had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and two putting. This moved Choi to 3 over for the round.

Choi his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Choi to 4 over for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Choi's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

After a 287 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 13th, Choi chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Choi to 6 over for the round.

Choi tee shot went 190 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Choi to 7 over for the round.

Choi got a bogey on the 478-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 8 over for the round.

On the 484-yard par-4 18th, Choi had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Choi to 9 over for the round.