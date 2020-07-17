-
Justin Thomas posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
July 17, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 2 at the Memorial
In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Justin Thomas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thomas finished his day tied for 16th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.
On the 563-yard par-5 seventh hole, Justin Thomas reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Justin Thomas to 1 under for the round.
At the 184-yard par-3 12th, Thomas hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Thomas had a 79 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
At the 201-yard par-3 16th, Thomas hit a tee shot 172 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Thomas's 172 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
