  • Justin Rose shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide

  • In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
    Highlights

    Justin Rose nearly aces No. 4 in Round 2 at the Memorial

    In the second round of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide 2020, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.