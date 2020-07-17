Justin Rose hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Rose finished his round tied for 101st at 5 over; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 6 under.

On the 455-yard par-4 13th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 1 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 15th, Rose chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 1 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th, Rose had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Rose hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 first. This moved Rose to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Rose had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rose to 2 over for the round.

Rose got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rose to 3 over for the round.