In his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, Jordan Spieth hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; Jon Rahm is in 3rd at 8 under; and Gary Woodland, Patrick Cantlay, Chez Reavie, and Luke List are tied for 4th at 6 under.

Spieth got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Spieth hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Spieth hit his next to the right side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 seventh. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Spieth's tee shot went 174 yards to the left rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Spieth's 114 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Spieth had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Spieth's 175 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.