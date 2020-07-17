Jon Rahm hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Rahm finished his round in 3rd at 8 under; Ryan Palmer and Tony Finau are tied for 1st at 9 under; and Gary Woodland is in 4th at 6 under.

On the 583-yard par-5 11th, Rahm had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 14th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Rahm hit his 253 yard approach to 12 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 second hole, Rahm had a 147 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 527-yard par-5 fifth hole, Rahm hit an approach shot from 83 yards to 0 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.

On the 202-yard par-3 eighth, Rahm's his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Rahm's 95 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 5 under for the round.