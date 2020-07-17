Joel Dahmen hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 74th at 3 over; Jon Rahm is in 1st at 8 under; Gary Woodland, Ryan Palmer, and Tony Finau are tied for 2nd at 7 under; and Chez Reavie is in 5th at 5 under.

On the 184-yard par-3 12th, Dahmen's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 455-yard par-4 13th hole, Dahmen had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 201-yard par-3 16th, Dahmen's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 478-yard par-4 17th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 third hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 fourth, Dahmen's tee shot went 183 yards to the left rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Dahmen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 sixth, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 563-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.